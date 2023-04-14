40th Anniversary: Real Estate firm, Diya Fatimilehin unveils new logo

The country’s foremost real estate firm, Diya Fatimilehin & Co. has unveiled a new logo and visual identity that reflects its journey as part of activities to mark its 40th year’s anniversary.

The brand refresh and new logo launch, which is the first in the firm’s 40-year history, aims to tell the story of the real estate giant; its rich history and experience and how it is adequately reflected and rooted in its DNA for decades.

The founding partner, Mr. Gboyega Fatimilehin, at a media briefing in Lagos, said the firm was happy to celebrate another milestone in its 40-year journey in Nigeria. In spite of the changing market dynamics and diverse economic conditions, the firm has diligently safeguarded its fundamentals of trust, reliability and delivery.

Mr. Fatimilehin assures customers of improved quality service and value addition as the firm embarks on a new move to innovate and expand coverage in major African cities.

He said: “The new logo maintains a very similar orange colour but the icon has changed for a fresher, more modern and versatile look and feel. In addition to the new logo, the firm has made subtle changes to its mission and vision statements. To be the first choice for real estate services delivered through consistent client support and the provision of comprehensive real estate solutions.

To enable our clients and people to enhance wealth through innovative real estate solutions that assure value accretion. The market and our teams have evolved, and our identity should also evolve. As we enter our 5th decade, we are seizing the opportunity to exhibit a stronger, more urgent capacity to evolve, and add vitality to our relationships.”

The Partner/Head of Practice, Idowu Bakare said: “We are the same company that people have come to trust and count on for solutions. We are only redressing to reflect our ongoing transformative strategy and commitment to always deliver value to our clients through innovation, dexterity and dynamism.

Established on the 3rd day of May 1983 in Lagos, Diya Fatimelehin & Co. has grown in leaps and bounds to become a trusted and reliable household name from a humble office in Yaba, Lagos to a full-service real estate firm with 14 offices in 8 Nigerian cities, including 7 in Lagos and an office in London.

Speaking on plans lined out for the anniversary event, the Strategic Advisor, Mr. Lanre Olutimilehin revealed the company will have a prayer breakfast meeting on May 3, 2023, after which the firm will hold a conference that will bring together stakeholders in the real estate industry on May 12, 2023. The theme for the conference is “Scaling up Real Estate in Nigeria.”