3 ways to celebrate Good Friday

Empty tomb of Jesus at sunrise with crosses in background

As Christians around the world get to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, celebration of the day sometimes pose much of a challenge to Believers as a cross-section perceives it as a sober day.

Assistant professor of theology Radle said: “There are all sorts of practices done on Good Friday throughout the world for worshippers to contemplate and commemorate the death of Christ. It should be viewed as an act done by humanity, requiring repentance – worshippers should confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.”

As compared to other religious holidays, mass gatherings do not take place but people read the Gospel, veneration of the cross and Holy Communion take place.

Radle noted in his discussion that “there’s almost a liturgical fast and so far as the things that are taken for granted, like the celebration of the Eucharist.”

“Annual things like Good Friday tend to conserve a lot of unique traditions that go back really far in history”, he also noted.

Another way of practising it is the Stations of the Cross, in which Christians pray and reflect along 14 “stations” or images showing Jesus Christ’s journey from his condemnation to his eventual death.

Christians also celebrate it by performing “passion plays” in which they act and “recreate events” similar to the days of Christ.