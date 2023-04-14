283 Reps-elect unite to protect, enforce APC’s zoning arrangement on speakership

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

To enforce and protect the zoning arrangements of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Senate Presidency, the Speakership of the House of Representatives amongst other offices in the incoming 10th National Assembly expected to be released by the party soon, 283 members-elect across of the lower chamber have formed a coalition.

The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprises members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The forum is however independent of the speakership ambition of any of the various aspirants but has assured it will galvanize support and respect for the majority party on the zoning of the speakership office towards building a rancor-free and people-oriented 10th Assembly.

The coalition has also saddled itself with the promotion of the independence of the legislature; the inter-dependence of the legislature and other arms of government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among embers-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice.

The 283 members-elect having endorsed the coalition is now waiting for the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.

The coalition also has the support of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.

A statement from the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, Rt Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), stated that the coalition will not go against APC’s zoning formula.

The statement added that the members of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.

They noted that those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.

“Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.

“The coalition appreciates the capacity and prowess of all contestants for the esteemed positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, and implores every aspirant to put the interest of the House and the nation first over their personal ambition for the good of all”, the statement stated.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila has refuted a media report that stated he was working against his deputy, Ahmed Wase.

Gbajabiamila, who took to his official Facebook page to debunk the report, said he had not endorsed any of the aspirants but was waiting for the party to zone the office.