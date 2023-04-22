22-yr-old set ablaze for stealing android phone in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

A 22 year old boy simply identified as Eyo has been set ablaze by an angry mob at Esu street off Edim Otop street , Atimbo , Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River state.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that Eyo stole the android phone yesterday evening and vanished only to resurface Sunday morning to meet his Waterloo.

According to multiple sources Eyo who resides around Second transformer, Inyanghasang has been involved in petty stealing for a very long time.

“I have known Eyo from secondary school , he has always been stealing , there was a time he stole half of the class school fees.

“Even as we grew into our 20s , Eyo became audacious in stealing and more notorious , he was always caught stealing , this is not the first time a mob tried to mob him, it’s unfortunate that he got unlucky today.

“They started beating him with cutlass and gave him deep cuts before setting him ablaze, funny enough , it’s just for stealing an android phone” the source said.

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said it was unlawful for anyone to take law into their hands .

Ugbo added that the rightful thing to do was the report the suspect to the nearest police station and him over instead of killing him in the most gruesome manner.

“The mob action action against the suspect was illegal , barbaric and highly unacceptable , he should have been handed over to the police ,” she said.