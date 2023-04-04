2023 polls protests: SOYD urges restraint 

Favour Ulebor

A Non-political organization, Society for Youth and the Downtrodden, SOYD, has urged protesters against the 2023 presidential election results, to exercise restraint and await justice from the judiciary.

In a press release tagged “Election Controversies” sent to media houses, yesterday, SOYD President, Ogwuche Gabriel, also said, he believed that the judiciary would dispense justice in accordance with the people’s decision at the polls.

In his words, “We hereby call on those protesting against the outcome of the last presidential election in Nigeria to exercise restraint, especially now that the matter is before the judiciary.

“We have full confidence in the judiciary and believe that the court will promptly dispense justice in accordance with people`s decision at the polls.” Ogwuche said.

While lauding the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party for going to court, the SOYD president, condemned any planned protest by Nigerians in diaspora.

Ogwuche said, “We appreciate the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party for choosing the path of peace and Rule of Law by approaching the Court to challenge the outcome of the just- concluded presidential election, which according to them was rigged.

“Therefore, it is important that as citizens, we avoid any conduct or utterance that is capable of undermining this legal process, until the contrary or otherwise is established.

“Remember, you cannot take to court and the streets at the same time for obvious reasons. Consequently, we condemn the planned protest by Nigerians in Diaspora and the purported approval granted by the US government to that effect.

“This action is not only unnecessary and insensitive, but constitutes infringement on the due process of law and we don’t want it to be replicated here in Nigeria while waiting patiently for the outcome of the judicial process.

“As a group, our major interest is democracy and its sustenance in Nigeria, rather than personalities in the business whose activities over the years, do not have any positive direct bearing on the people.

“In view of the above, we appeal to Nigerians in Diaspora to return home and join hands with us to build the country of our dream,” he added.

On Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures, Gabriel added, “The situation whereby many young people left Greener Pastures behind in Nigeria in search of operetta cylindrical (spear grass) in America and other self -acclaimed developed countries of the world is condemnable, unacceptable and not in tandem with the interest of Nigeria.”