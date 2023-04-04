2023: Peter Obi’s performance, protest against APC, PDP — Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Hon Charles Idahosa has said that there is nothing spectacular about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, but that the votes he got were a protest from the majority of Nigerians who were tired of the two major parties; the PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking with Vanguard in the recent disclosure by the Department of State Services, DSS, of plots to foist interim government in the country and other issues, Idahosa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting an election that threw up many upsets which he said were near impossible in past elections in the country.

He said: “I saw it coming, but I won’t give the credit to the Labour Party because as far as I am concerned the LP is not a political party, I saw the LP achievement as a continuation of the #EndSARS protest and I kept telling my people that it will happen like that.

“A lot of these young people were voting for the first time, people were fed up. They were not happy with the APC, they were not also happy with the PDP, they were looking for where to put their hope, they needed a change, they did not care who was the person and then Obi appeared. Obi was just lucky, not that he is extraordinary because I have interacted with him.”

On the disclosure by the SSS, Idahosa said “Can you imagine any person contemplating taking us back to June 12? The interim government led us to the crisis and all the problems we are having now so I think I am happy that the SSS is already aware and it is their duty as security agencies to make sure that they do what they have to do.”

Idahosa said the INEC should be commended for the election that produced so many upsets rather than condemnation, “An election where sitting governors were losing senate seats, Tinubu lost Lagos, the president lost Katsina, the DG of the APC Campaign Council lost Plateau, Governor Ortom of Benue state lost his senatorial ambition and somebody will still come out to say the election was rigged but in the South-East, it was okay where no single presidential candidate scored up to 20 per cent, I am so disappointed, you don’t talk like that, we must allow this country to grow.”