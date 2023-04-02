2 more Chibok schoolgirls rescued in Sambisa forest

lOne soldier killed in Pulka

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri—

Two additional Chibok schoolgirls, who have been in captivity since 2014, have been rescued, following massive troops operations in parts of Sambisa forest.

A security officer at the 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, who is not authorised to talk to the press, confirmed the development to our correspondent, yesterday.

This came as troops of 21 Armored Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Bama, repelled an attack by Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the outskirts of the town in Borno State.on a military outpost in Pulka village of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, during which, a soldier paid the supreme price.

Meanwhile, an officer (name withheld) at the Maimalari Cantonment, said: “The Chibok schoolgirls escapees were identified as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus. One hails from Chibok and the other one from Dzilang village.”

This has reduced the number of Chibok schoolgirls in captivity from 98 to 96.

In a related development, Troops of 21 Armored Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Bama, have repelled an attack by ISWAP terrorists on the outskirts of the town in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists stormed the town from the Sambisa axis through Yarimari Gana in the early morning of Sunday in an attempt to cause havoc.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed that the troops were swiftly deployed to the scene, where they engaged the terrorists at the back of the Bama IDPs camp, forcing them to flee.

Makama also confirmed the killing of a soldier by terrorists at a military formation, Pulka village of Gwoza council.