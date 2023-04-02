2 guards jailed for stealing hotel’s bedsheets, buckets

A magistrates’ court in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced Ayuka Philip, 22, and Daniel Adekuchili to six months imprisonment each for stealing bedsheets, buckets and assorted beverage from a hotel.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Philip and Adekuchili after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft.

Bokkos said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in the same act.

The magistrate gave the convicts an option of fine of N5,000 each and also ordered them to pay a compensation of N12,000 each.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on March 25, at the Anglo-Jos Police Station by Mr Richard Victor, the complainant.

Dabit said that the convicts got a spare key to the store and stole four sets of bedsheets, eight plastic buckets and assorted drinks.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law. (NAN)