2 ABUAD dons get global recognition

By Henry Ojelu

Deputy Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, and the institution’s Research Coordinator and College Examination Officer for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Deborah Esan, have received separate global recognitions.

While Prof. Olawuyi was awarded the top prize in academic publishing by the American Society of International Law, ASIL, Dr Esan, an Associate Professor of Nursing, was named one of the six recipients of Emerging Nurse Researcher/Scholar Award for the African Region for 2023 by Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society of Nursing.

Dr. Esan will receive her award at Sigma’s 34th International Nursing Research Congress holding in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in July.

Prof Olawuyi who is also Vice Chair of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, received the prestigious “ASIL Certificate of Merit for High Technical Craftsmanship and Utility to Practicing Lawyers and Scholars” recently for his book Environmental Law in Arab States published by Oxford University Press.

Reacting to his ASIL award, which is the world’s most prestigious learned society in international law, and the Certificate of Merit Award its highest honor for academic scholarship, Prof Olawuyi said:

“It is an absolute honor to receive this book prize of the American Society of International Law. For my book to be found worthy of recognition and mention in this elite category of legal scholars is indeed a special moment.

Also reacting to Dr. Esan’s honour, Chancellor of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, thanked the Sigma Nursing Foundation for taking note of the research and academic excellence inherent in Dr. Esan.

He said: “I am happy that all of these are happening in my lifetime.”