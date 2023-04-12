152 stranded Nigerians in Libya arrive Lagos

File photo of stranded Nigerians evacuated home.

One hundred and fifty-two stranded Nigerians in Tripoli, Libya, arrived in the country aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800, at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday.

Of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees, 54 were adult females and 10 were female children. Others were 73 adult males, some with medical cases and 15 male infants.

While receiving the returnees, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, explained that the International Organisation for Migration, IOM and Nigeria Embassy in Libya collaborated to assist the stranded Nigerians back after their failed attempts to cross over the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

Ahmed, who was represented by the agency’s Chief Executive General Service, Mrs Adenike OgunKunle, said: “The returnees, who arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG landed at about 1638hours.”

Other agencies on the ground at the cargo wing were officials of Nigeria Immigration Service; the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP; the Refugee Commission; Nigeria Police and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.