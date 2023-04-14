14 escape death in Osun auto crash

The burnt vehicles involved in the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, has said that 14 passengers escaped death in an accident that occurred on Gbongan-Ibadan expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Monday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said the accident occurred at the Orile-Owu junction AP filling station, 2km to Sasa Bridge, at about 9:31 p.m on Monday evening.

He said that a private Hyundau jeep with registration number LND 108 GL, had a head on collision with another vehicle, an ash-coloured Toyota Sequoia, with registration number ABC 403 HP.

“The accident occurred due to speeding, leading to the loss of control by one of the vehicles. Also, 14 persons were involved without any casualty.

“We have 11 males and 3 females and the injured victims among them have been taken to Lowo clinic Gbongan for further medical treatment,” Benamesia said.

According to him, the corps has been able to clear all gridlock within the scene of the accident to avoid any form of inconvenience.

“I want to enjoin motorists to avoid excessive speeding and obey traffic regulations