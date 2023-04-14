14 AIGs redeployed in police massive shake-up

•Aungwa is AIG Zone 5, Benin, Ari AIG Zone 2 Lagos, Abiodun AIG Zone 12, Bauchi

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of 14 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations.

This follows recent promotions and retirements in the Nigeria Police.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, ‘The Posting/Redeployment is in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

“Consequently, AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman is posted as AIG in charge Zone 14 Katsina, AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje is appointed as AIG in charge Police Mobile Force, AIG Mathew Akinyosola is appointed AIG in charge Special Protection Unit, AIG Sylverster Abiodun is posted as AIG in charge Zone 12 Bauchi, AIG Aungwa Nwazue Udo is appointed AIG in charge of Zone 5 Benin.

“AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku is posted to Lagos as AIG in charge Maritime, AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh is posted as AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia, AIG Aliyu Garba is posted to Abuja as AIG Zone 7, AIG Idris Dabban Dauda is appointed

AIG in charge ICT FHQ Abuja and AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman is appointed AIG Research & Development.

“AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson is appointed AIG in chsrge Zone 4, Makurdi, AIG Babatunde Ishola is posted as AIG in charge Zone 8 Lokoja, AIG Alexander Wannang is posted as AIG in charge Counter Terrorism Unit, AIG Ari M Ali is posted to Lagos as AIG Zone 2, AIG Mamman Sanda Umar is posted as AIG Zone 9 Umuahia.

“AIG Sadiq Abubakar is posted as Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, AIG Frank Emeka Mba is posted as AIG FCID Annex Lagos, AIG Benjamin N. Okolo is posted as AIG in charge Zone 16, Yenagoa, AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi is posted as AIG DTD, FHQ, Abuja, AIG Babaji Sunday is posted as AIG FCID Annex, Kaduna, and AIG Yusuf C. Usman is AIG in charge Force Transport”