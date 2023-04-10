10th NASS: Will Gagdi become Reps speaker?

By Dickson Omobola

The race for the 10th House of Representatives Speaker is gathering storm as both new and old members have declared interest in the plum job.

Though the All Progressives Congress, APC, is yet to zone the position, various contenders have engaged in consultations with party elders and leaders to get the job.

At the last count the lawmakers, who have thrown their hats into the race, include Deputy Speaker, Mr Idris Wase; Mr Aliyu Betara, Mr Benjamin Kalu, Tajudeen Abbas, Mr Abdulraheem Olawuyi, Sada Soli, Makki Yalleman and Sani Jaji.

One of those who angling for the speakership is Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke constituency of Plateau State.

With a fascinating résumé, Yusuf Gagdi’s rise to prominence, affirms the truism that hard work, diligence and commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden will take a politician to the top.

Though a first-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Gagdi, 41, has qualities of someone primed for the speakership job, his supporters, say.

His promoters consider him popular with both Christians and Muslims, due to his fair-minded nature.

They also argue that the Young Turk does not discriminate against any religion.

For instance, his constituency is 70 per cent Muslim, yet because of his generous and detribalised nature, clerics across the religious divide preach to their adherents to vote for him.

To his credit, Gagdi is the first-term federal lawmaker to have six self-sponsored bills assented to by the president. These bills include a repeal and re-enactment of the Police Act; a bill for the establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency; and a bill for the establishment of a maritime security trust fund for the Navy.

He has sponsored bills for the establishment of the Federal University, Pankshin in Plateau State and the establishment of Admiralty University, Edosa, Delta State.

In the area of infrastructure development, Gagdi has built 24 palaces and befitting offices for traditional rulers and secretaries to the traditional councils at a cost of over N100m each.

Similarly, he has built 28 units of classroom blocks in 28 locations in his constituency with 14 modern primary health care units.

Gagdi, who is well-known for empowering his constituents is said to have paid the fees of indigent students sitting for national examinations and procured Hilux vans for three local police divisions in his constituency.

He has, so far, provided 1618 motorcycles, 80 tricycles and 118 cars to other young people in his constituency as part of his empowerment programme.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, he supported the downtrodden with N36m, in addition to the distribution of food items worth N54m to his constituents.

Oversight functions

Gagdi who, in the course of performing his oversight functions as chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, visited all naval formations in the country three times.

During the visits, he ensured discipline in the service and that the rights of junior officers and men were not trampled upon.

As a former deputy speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, his handlers consider him a tested, trusted lawmaker, who is also favoured by age to lead the House of Representatives.