10th NASS: Group drums support for Betara as Speaker

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

SEQUEL to the commencement of jostling for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of the North Central Frontiers (NCF) has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to back the member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency, Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara, for the position of a Speaker in the House of Representatives.

The group made the call in a statement co-signed by its President and Secretary, Hon. Moses Onah and Andrew Bot, respectively on Sunday in Abuja.

Describing Betara as a ranking lawmaker tailor-made for the job, the group said he is one of the most experienced and qualified to lead the House having being in the Green Chamber for 16 years.

According to the group, testimonies of Betara’s selflessness, kind-heartedness and love for his people have spread across the country.

“This young man has achieved more than his contemporaries. As a trained accountant, he has judiciously used limited resources at his disposal to affect lives,” the statement said.

“We recall how he donated thousands of solar-powered street lights to the three local government areas. He facilitated the construction of major roads network in Biu and others linking villages within the constituency. He constructed a mini-stadium in Shani District. He upgraded Biu Emirate to a modern palace, built schools, and renovated health and other facilities.

“He has so far provided scholarships for over 5,000 students, within and outside the country. At home, he built skill acquisition centres in each of the three local government areas. The centres have since graduated thousands of apprentices who have also become employers of labour, thereby generating wealth and adding value to the society.”

The group said that the experience, influence and exposure of Betara will be crucial in the 10th NASS, having been a key member since 2007.

The NCF, however, concluded that with his well-crafted agenda, Betara will address the plethora of challenges restraining the House of Representatives.

Pledging their support for the astute accountant, the group further described Betara as a friend to all who used his positions in the past to uplift every single zone of the country.

“Betara was one of the unseen hands to the ascension of Patricia Etteh, Dimeji Bankole, Aminu Tambuwal, Yakubu Dogara, and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speakers,” the statement added. “His influence, popularity and acceptability are unmatched. No wonder he is called the head boy.

“Betara has overachieved in all his assignments. He was Chairman of the House Appropriation Committee, Chairman House Committee on Defence and Chairman House Committee on Army.

“This is not the time for the politics of zoning. Integrity, capacity and competence should be the consideration. Hence we are throwing our weight behind Betara”.