Zanzibar Lounge rejuvenates nightlife in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Nightlife in Lagos, which doubles as the city of excellence is poised to witness a surge in patronage as the exquisitely built lounge located along Ago-Palace Way, Okota, has flung its doors open for business.

The Lounge, which has what it takes to rejuvenate the moribund nightlife in Lagos has sent fun seekers from different parts of the city bustling with life like never before.

Since opening for business, the night club has hosted many entertainers including the popular dancehall singer and songwriter Patoranking.

The CEO of the lounge, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Kingsley Chukwuma popularly called Igwe of India or Bombay said the name Zanzibar was borrowed from African most popular tourist city in Tanzania called Zanzibar. According to him, Zanzibar has Chinese restaurants and African village cuisine with tempting tastes you will never want to resist at any time.

“In Zanzibar Africa village kitchen, we roast barbeque of all types of protein in full size body, like antelope, grass cutter, full goat and full live turkey and chicken grilled by white people every Friday and Sundays. Zanzibar also has Night club beautified with best lighting and super sound production that makes balers go crazy and keep trooping in at all time. Our DJs are also one of the best and most popular DJs in Lagos. We host birthday parties and other events,” he added.