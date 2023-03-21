Zamfara imposes dusk to dawn statewide curfew

Matawalle

By Bashir Bello

Zamfara state government has imposed a statewide curfew from 8pm to 6am with a view to forestall breakdown of law and order following declaration of results of the governorship election in the state.

The state commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, who announced this in a statement issued to newsmen, said the govt decision became imperative to restore peace in the state.

Dosara called on the security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the order.

According to him, “The government of Zamfara state has noticed with dismay, the wanton destruction and vandalisation of government and public property and assets where several innocent citizens are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of yesterday’s declaration of Governorship election results.

“Reports available to the government indicate that lives were lost, houses and personal effects destroyed and shops were burgled.

“To guard against these acts, government finds it imperative to impose statewide curfew from 8 pm to 6am until peace is restored.

“Security agencies are therefore directed to ensure compliance,” Dosara however stated.