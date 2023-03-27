Your mandate is irreversible, Ibadan Poly staff tell Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Polytechnic Ibadan branch of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), has said that Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term mandate is irreversible.

The union at the weekend in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Abiodun Abegunde and secretary, Adigun Ajetola, said: “Your Excellency sir, your victory is well deserved by all parameters, being a product of your sincerity to your manifesto within the last four years, coupled with the notable developmental achievements that your administration has put in place.”

“You have done justice to your mandate which places you among the best Governors ever in the entire country. The regular payment of salaries and pensions, 13th-month bonus, Covid-19 palliatives and many other gestures are well appreciated. We constantly pray for you and your family for your goodness which had brought joy to many homes.”

“Your Excellency, we rejoice with you, and indeed all good people of the state. Your re-election is a victory for all of us, especially the downtrodden. We believe in you to rise above negative criticism from the political class and keep working to set the pace in governance for others to follow.”

“Our Dear Governor, our own ‘God-Sent Man’, the entire members of SSANIP at The Polytechnic Ibadan jointly say congratulations and pray that your second tenure will be peaceful, blissful and productive for the state.”

“We wholeheartedly felicitate with His Excellency, Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde on his reelection for another term of 4 years,” the union said.