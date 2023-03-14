You neglected us, Rivers students tell Wike

…says Wike not student-friendly

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Student leaders in Rivers State have warned legitimate students in the state not to honour the invitation for an interactive meeting with the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The student leaders in the state noted that the call was necessitated by claims that Wike is not a student-friendly governor, stating that the student community in the state would not support the governor’s interest.

The students disclosed this resolve in a communique issued at the end of its joint student leaders meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday against the planned student’s interactive session with the governor and subsequent endorsement of the governor’s preferred candidate.

The governor had reportedly planned to meet with Rivers students Wednesday, at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, ahead of Saturday’s election.

But the students yesterday in Port Harcourt in the communique jointly signed by Comr. Monmon Precious, NURSS National President, Comr Oloni Samson Enioluwa, NISA National President, Jokiel Chinonso G, NANS JCC Chairman, Rivers State, and Comr. Ominaberison Goodluck W, NURSS Senate President, insisted that students would not honour the invitation.

The communique noted that the governor couldn’t throughout his stay in the office remembered students welfare, only to seek their support for election, noting that they would not work to consolidate his administration in the state.

The document also noted that those who are working with the governor are not genuine students, alleging that the imposters were bribed to work around the governor.

It read: “The state student leadership is unequivocally disassociating itself from the prompted charade that is to be orchestrated by some imposters who parade themselves as students Leaders in the state as we have been reliably informed of an inducing 50 million Naira that has been collected by these past students leaders who were unable to talk the Governor into working mutually with the student’s community abinitio.

“This vituperation is borne out of greed by belle-centered individuals who want to support the continuous negligence of the Governor for the past seven years. It should be noted that the recent desperation of the governor towards all youth bodies even when he didn’t employ any is borne out of the fear of failure and the student community will never aid any form of consolidation of this present administration.

“We are also aware that some past students leaders are part of this plot to undermine genuine students’ struggles. These past student leaders have never demanded or asked the governor for anything that will better the lives of students but they want to consolidate the negligence, hatred, and relegation melted on the student community by their master E.N Wike for fifty Million Naira. This Rivers Students vehemently will resist.

“As Nigerian students, we can not aid the oppression we have suffered for the past seven years, and on that note, we ask all Nigerian Students here in Rivers State to remain calm and not fall prey to these compradors as we will resist any act that doesn’t depict the interest of Nigerian students in the state.

“We once again state that we are not part of this charade and that no legitimate student is part of it. The present administration is not a friend of students and we do not support whatever they are doing.”