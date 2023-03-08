Xavi set for new Barcelona contract

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez is set to sign a contract extension with Barcelona as indicated by the club president Joan Laporta.

The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire in 2024 having taken over from Ronald Koeman in November 2021; and has fought his way to the first spot on the La Liga table.

Laporta revealed the update on the potential extension after Barcelona’s 1-nil La Liga win over Valencia.

“I have already considered extending Xavi’s contract which runs out in 2024,” the club president said.

“He made a personal bet and has a genuine way to play football. He is a man that does not force the club to spend more than what we have and understands our situation.”

Laporta also commented on Blaugrana’s inability to sign players in the summer, stating it is difficult but not impossible.

“We have the salary limit that makes things difficult, but when I hear this thing about us not being able to make signings in summer,” Laporta continued.

“We need to sign a right-back and then a center-back depending on market opportunities. We’d do what we can.

“We probably would need a striker, but someone would have to leave first. In midfield, we are in a good place plus we have players coming through La Masia that will make it into the first team.

“That’s something Xavi has to do, he will promote young players. A new striker would fit, but we don’t have bottomless resources like state-owned clubs. He has to remain prudent.”

Xavi’s men will return to LaLiga action when they face Athletic Club on Sunday in attempt to expand their lead on the table to more than nine points