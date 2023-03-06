World, Nigeria leaders should reject Tinubu’s pyrrhic victory – Ogbonnia

By Dennis Agbo

Former Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr SKC Ogbonnia has asked world leaders as well as Nigerians at home and in diaspora to reject Bola Tinubu’s victory achieved at a very cost, which he described as futile and worthless.

Ogbonnia in a statement on the outcome of the election said that Tinubu’s attempt at becoming the president of Nigeria should be resisted, insisting that the APC Presidential candidate did not win Nigeria’s presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

He noted that the attempt to impose Tinubu on the Nigerian people is a brazen coup d’état in its true sense, urging that the world must denounce and resist such plot.

Ogbonnia said that both local and international observers strongly agree that the said election was characterized by massive rigging, including massive intimidation, massive voter suppression, massive vote buying, massive vote snatching, massive thuggery, massive falsification of results, clear lack of transparency, and loss of human lives.

“These vices explain the wave of anomalies that have continued to trail the election results. For example, despite the sheer irregularities to pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in different parts of the country, he still could not garner more than 35.3 percent of the votes cast. In other words, a vast majority of the Nigerian people (64.7 percent) did not vote for the APC candidate.

“Moreover, even though there was significant increase in voter registration and an overflowing voter turnout, anchored by the youths, the 2023 presidential election produced over 5 million votes less than the 2019 exercise.

“These anomalies are perplexing and constitute a recipe for an unimaginable conundrum for a fragile democracy in a crisis-ridden country.

“The objective fact is that any Tinubu presidency portends an experience worse than Mohamed Suharto and Manuel Noriega put together. Further, imposing a crook through a grossly flawed election of 2023 against the wishes of a vast majority of the Nigerian people is worse than the annulment of the country’s free and fair election of 1993 that precipitated a long period of crisis in Africa’s most populous nation. Clearly, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a threat to world peace and must be stopped.

“I, therefore, call on world leaders come to the rescue of over 220 million Nigerians from a looming doom. I call for global movement to ensure that a corrupt kingpin cum drug lord does not succeed in his long running conspiracy to lead Africa’s largest economy.

“I call on the Diaspora Nigerians not to relent on the conscious commitment to take back our country. We must maximize the resources within our various locations towards that objective. I also call on the opposition to unite against the unfolding Tinubu coup.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to appeal to the Nigerian masses, particularly the youths, not resort to violent actions, as serious efforts are underway—home and abroad—to ensure that justice is done. I also commend notable world leaders for the restraints they exercised in their various statements on the Nigerian election. Their approach demonstrates a clear awareness that the illegal declaration of Tinubu as president-elect is a pyrrhic victory,” Ogbonnia said.