Woman delivers quintuplets in Anambra after 9 year of marriage 

A 28-year-old woman, Chidinma Amaechi, has given birth to quintuplets in Awka, the Anambra State capital, after about nine years of marriage.

Vanguard gathered that the quintuplets, three boys and two girls, were delivered through caesarian section on Thursday night.

Chidinma, who finished her National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in July 2022, is married to Tochukwu Amaechi, an Onitsha-based petty trader.

Meanwhile, Chidinma has appealed to the government and other citizens to assist her to offset the over N7.5 million hospital bill.

An elder sister to Chidinma, Ebele Oranekwu, said the bill for the incubators is N250,000 per day.

She added that the babies, who are currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital, are expected to be there for about 30 days.

She said, “This bill amounted to about N7.5 million aside other huge bills already accumulated in the past two months of managing the delicate pregnancy at the hospital.

“We are therefore calling on philanthropists, governments, and non-governmental organisations to come to our aid to enable us to offset the huge medical bills so we can reap the full benefits of God’s blessings upon our family,” Oranekwu said.