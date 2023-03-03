Wike makes case for rotational presidency

.

…harps on restructuring, true federalism

By Adeola Badru

Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike has advocated the inclusion of zoning of the office of the president for equity and fairness.

The governor, who made the suggestion yesterday in Ibadan at the commission the 3.2 kilometres dual carriage Ibadan Airport Road named after a former governor of the state, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo and the 500,000 Litres Aviation Fuel Storage and Dispensing Facility located within the Ibadan Airport, Alakia, stated that the presidency should be constitutionally rotated among the two main regions of the north and south by all political parties.

His words: “Let me on behalf of my entourage thank you for according to us this opportunity to commission this important project. I am not surprised with the performance of Seyi Makinde.”

“He can only belong to the G-5 standing on their feet. It is those who are afraid and have nothing to offer that cannot stand firm and be bold and take a decision and say that. We must put this right it doesn’t matter who is involved.”

“Your governor has shown he has the capacity. He has shown he is a man you can depend on. He has shown that he is a man that will not tolerate complete slavery.”

“I’m happy that is one of those making history by making sure that power shifts to the South. I have told people that those who fight for change, those who fight for revolution may not be the direct beneficiaries of that fight.”

“But today history has that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the South it will go to North.”

“When it finishes from the North it will go to the South. It doesn’t have to be in the constitution before it can be implemented. I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materialised.”

“Seyi is doing quite a lot of things. Somebody has said here that you (Makinde) are humble, your own humility is infectious but you are very dangerous.”

“He is very humble. He doesn’t talk like us but he is very dangerous. Somebody who is not talking when you see him in action, you will say is this Seyi really,” he said.

While speaking Governor Seyi Makinde explained that the completion and commissioning of the 3.2 kilometres road and the aviation fuel tank projects were the fulfilment of the promises he made to the people of the state.

He called on the people of the state to re-elect him on March 11, so that the state could move onto Omituntun 2.0, which is about the sustainable development of the state.

According to Makinde, who stated that the commissioning of the Airport Road is part of his vision to turn the surrounding areas of Ibadan Airport into an aerotropolis, all the projects and policies of his government have ensured that the Oyo State economy continues to grow.

He added that his administration will continue to serve the good people of the state till the last day of his first tenure in office and that it will continue to honour heroes and leaders, who have served the state diligently.

Makinde further stated that with the completion of the Aviation Fuel Facility, an aircraft will be fuelled for the first time in the history of Ibadan Airport and that the state is well on its way to achieving the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to an international airport.

He said: “You are all welcome to the commissioning of the Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo Ibadan Airport Road, which is part of our vision of turning the surrounding areas of Ibadan Airport into an aerotropolis.

“They have explained to us the other projects attached to it but history is being made here today because after the speeches here, for the first time, an aircraft will be fuelled at Ibadan Airport. Those who are saying all the projects we have been carrying out are audio will see the video of the aircraft being fuelled here.