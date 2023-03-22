Wike invites Tinubu to commission projects in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he is inviting the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to the state to inaugurate projects constructed by his administration.

Wike spoke on Wednesday during a media chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers.

The governor said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the March 18 governorship election in the state because his administration has done well for the people.

“There are areas you know this party will, there are areas you know this party is likely to win, and there are areas you know it will be tough,” Wike said.

“Every day we campaign, commission, and flag-off projects and you think the people are not seeing. Yesterday, I inspected two flyovers that I am inviting the president-elect to come and commission. Yes, I’m inviting the president-elect.”

Wike said his administration would inaugurate and flag off several projects before his tenure ends on May 29.

“By Monday next week, we will start commissioning another round of projects,” Wike said, adding that the people of the state have confidence in his government to fulfill the promises he made.