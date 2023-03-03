Why we endorsed Abiodun for second term – Ogun IPAC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Friday explained why it endorsed the second-term ambition of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.



The State Chairman of IPAC and People’s Redemption Party State Chairman, Mr. Samson Okusanya, said, the first term of Governor Abiodun has brought tremendous development to the nooks and crannies of the State, through the implementation of people-oriented projects.



He said, the governor, being a disciplined and focused man, has through his words and actions brought peace and development to the state.



“Governor Dapo Abiodun, having spent three and half years in office, has touched practically all sectors of government, bringing renewed development to the Gateway State. This no doubt is the reason for the widespread clamour for the continuity of his term in office”.



“We, the registered political parties, are in support of the governor. We will support and work for his re-election”.

“We have observed all the processes. The state has enjoyed the co-existence among all the political parties under his reign”.



“The enviable record set by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration is a mind-settler that reassures the voting people that the votes they cast 1095 days ago are not waste”.



Ha added that “Dapo Abiodun has been fair in the distribution of developmental projects across sectors and sub-regions, restoring a sense of belonging to any sector, sub-region, people or individual that might have hitherto felt or actually marginalised”.



“Ogun State can only sit back and expect more and better results in the years to come, including the second term of the quiet, performing governor”.