Why we adopted Rivers PDP Guber candidate — Labour Party

.

…Pepple is no longer our state chairman – Campaign Council

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Labour Party in Rivers State yesterday adopted the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Siminialaye Fubara, abandoning its Guber standard bearer, Mrs Beatrice Itubo.

The State Chairman of the party in the state, Dienye Pepple, in Port Harcourt after a meeting of the party noted that rye development was based on equity and justice as regards power sharing in the state.

Pepple in a 14-points Communique released at the end of its meeting in Port Harcourt said the party resolved to adopt Fubara in the interest of justice.

He noted that Fubara hails from the Rivers South-East Senatorial district, an area that has not produced a governor of the state, noting that Itubo’s Rivers West has benefitted.

Pepple noted that Labour Party and its Presidential, Mr Peter Obi, performed well at the polls, commending her teeming members, and apparent supporters drawn from other political parties.

But he noted that the recent alleged adoption of Tonye Cole,, an All Progressives Congress, candidate by Itubo, and the sudden appearance of one Fafa Dan Princewill, to claim the flag bearer of LP in the state puts some question on the success of Itubo at the Saturday’s poll.

He said: All through the history of this great and outstanding State, the Rivers West district has produced the Governor once ln person of Sir. (Dr) Peter Odili. The Rivers East District has produced the Governor thrice, while the district of Rivers South East has never had this opportunity. Thereby flouting and negating the Values of Equity, Fairness, Justice, and Balance. Values that are both foundational and intrinsic to the Labour Party.

“As Labour Party Members, and as Obidient adherents to the aforementioned Values, we must come out and support a region that has never in the history of the state produced a Governor.

“voting a Riverine candidate in the person of ‘Sir. Siminialaye Joseph Fubara from the South East Senatorial district of the State during the upcoming Gubernatorial polls ensures that The Labour Party and her members are

defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her and the Obedient Movement apart from all other parties.”

However the Labour Party in Rivers State has described the statement by Dienye Pepple as purported, adding that Pepple as for long not being the chairman of the party in the state.

The Director, Youths Affairs and Mobilisation, Governorship Campaign Council, Labour Party, Rivers State, Savour Oscar Imeabe, while responding to the adoption of Siminialaye Fubara, noted that Pepple spoke for himself alone.

He said the party remained united and is fully in support of the governorship candidate of the party, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, and that the Labour Party remained the party to win in Rivers.

He said: “For the records, Dienye Pepple, has for long ceased to be the chairman of the Labour Party in the state. This is following his misappropriation of the part’s funds, his show of lack of integrity and his Anti-Party activities.

“He should have been aware that Beatrice Itubo stands for Peter Obi and Obidients are solidly behind her in this election. It is good that he is coming too late and his attempt to bring the party down in the state failed before delivery.

“We call on the Obedient family in Rivers State to remain steadfast and come en masse on Saturday to vote for their preferred Candidate, Beatrice Itubo. She is the best person for this job. Beatrice Itubo still strong and tall in the election. Labour Party together under one umbrella and working for the success of the party.”