Why Peter Obi polled highest votes in Lagos – Dele Momodu

By Biodun Busari

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu has revealed the main reason the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, amassed the highest votes in Lagos State at the presidential polls on Saturday.

Momodu said Obi was able to defeat his main challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in Lagos because Igbo people have large presence in the state.

The PDP chieftain made this known on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast show.

The results of the presidential polls from Lagos showed that Obi secured 582,454 votes, while Tinubu gathered 572,606 votes and Atiku garnered 75,750 votes.

Reacting to the results, Momodu said Obi won because of the “preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos.”

“What transpired last Saturday, the major factor was ethnic: the Labour Party was able to take over the APC behemoth because of the preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos. They are everywhere,” Momodu said.

Momodu added that Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held their respective geopolitical bases, unlike Bola Tinubu who couldn’t hold on to his base in Lagos.