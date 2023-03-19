Why Obasanjo did not vote for first time since 1999

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not show up at his Polling Unit 22, Ward 11, Olusomi compound,Totoro, Abeokuta-North local government area of Ogun State to exercise his franchise in yesterday’s polls. It was the first time that the former Nigerian leader will not vote in an election since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999.

Obasanjo, who had declared his support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, voted in the February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections. However, journalist, who thronged the former president’s polling unit to capture him while exercising his franchise during the governorship and House of Assembly elections yesterday, were disappointed as he did not register his presence.

When contacted, Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, confirmed that his boss had traveled out of the country 10 days before the elections.

Akinyemi, in a phone interview, hinted that Obasanjo was billed to return a day before the elections, but he was yet to arrive.

He said: “Chief Obasanjo had traveled 10 days ago to India, US and UK. He was supposed to return back to the country yesterday (Friday) March 17 but could not return.”