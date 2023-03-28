Why I withdrew from Imo PDP guber primary — Ihedioha

Emeka Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday said he withdrew from the 2023 governorship race under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to pave way for a consensus governorship candidate of the PDP to emerge.

Ihedioha made this known in a statement he addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP and was made available to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ihedioha, “As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the national working committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries in the interest of harmony and unity of the party. I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.”

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt, and am sure many of those who have on their own, already started mobilizing for me in Imo state will be disappointed. I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorate who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituency both as a legislator and a governor. I am also proud of the positive impacts I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the governor of Imo state,”he said.