Why I went into hairdressing – France-based Nigerian, Chuks Johnson

Chuks Johnson

France-based Nigerian beautician, Chuks Johnson is one of those portraying the country in a good light far away in Paris.

Johnson is a hairdresser in Paris and owns a beauty salon called Desmond Hair and Desmond Beauty House.

Born in Benin, Johnson has been in the hairdressing business since his arrival in Paris almost a decade ago.

Asked why he ventured into hairdressing, he said: “I was told to have a skill before coming to Europe, that’s when I chose to go for making women’s hair instead of guys as I was advised.

According to the 33-year-old from Agbor, Delta State, he began hairdressing when he arrived Europe, but only got to open a shop for himself in 2019.