Why I dumped PDP for Sanwo-Olu – Dosunmu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Ade Dosunmu, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure victory for Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu re-election bid on Saturday’s Governorship poll.

Dosunmu, who made the remark, during his formal defection, along with other political parties, yesterday, at the State House, Marina, said he left the PDP because ‘the party has not made any appreciable progress in terms of electoral success/victory’.

He added that the dynamic leadership of Bola Tinubu, as well as Governor Sanwo-Olu’s approach to piloting affairs of the state endeared the APC to him.

According to Dosunmu: “I have great passion for Nigeria’s development and our beloved Lagos.

“Since I joined politics, my concern has always been to develop our fledgling democracy, as well as ensuring its sustainability.

“Every nation that is well founded on democracy has found out that success depends on the leaders who believe that governance is all about service to the people and not vice versa.

“The emergence of a truly dedicated and patriotic leadership, one that is capable of understanding the nitty-gritty of development as well as challenges of governing a modern state, has become imperative for Nigeria and Lagos State.

“These are the attributes which our leader and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Sanwo-Olu, have in large measure.

“The APC’s victory in the February 25 elections remains a landmark in the political and electoral history of our dear state and Nigeria as a whole. It is indeed a political phenomenon that has shaped, to a large extent, political events in our dear state. It has, indeed remained a permanent landmark in our political evolution and therefore calls for political realignment in the interest of service to the Nation and Lagos State.

“Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu is a man of exceptional dynamism, a listener and good crisis manager. I must state that his inspiring personal style of leadership is equally deserving of my humble commendation. The steady and self-assured way he has been piloting the state affairs, cutting across every sector with characteristic skills and sobriety, is commendable. His great exploits in infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, health, direct foreign investment, transportation (rail and land transportation) among others, are enormous.

“All these have attracted me, my supporters and political associates to APC as a party and to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration. Hence our commitment to ensuring his victory in Saturday’s election so that he can continue the good work. We are certain he would do more and address other areas of concerns by Lagosians when re-elected for another four years.”

Sanwo-Olu, while receiving the defectors, said the APC had the ambience of togetherness to accommodate all of them.