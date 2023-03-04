Why Gov AbdulRazaq should be reelected — Ralph Ibiwoye, bizman

Abdulrahman Abdulrazak

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Oil and Gas Experts and a successful business man, Chief Ralph Ibiwoye has called on Kwara people to reelect Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state for second term based on his unprecedented achievements across the nooks and crannies of the State.

Chief Ibiwoye, former General Manager of Vanguard Media Limited, and a native of Oro in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state spoke in Ilorin.

He said having spent so many years in Lagos, he decided to retire home so that he could be close to his people.

“I have been hearing about people talking about the governor, that he has been doing very well,I hear that in so many places. There are people who are not in his camp but are mature enough to say that he’s doing marvelously well. I have equally seen myself that he is doing so well, better than any governor has done before.”

Chief Ibiwoye who has concluded plans to also start Animals husbandry business said Governor AbdulRazaq has done very well and spread his works across the three Senatorial districts in the state more than any other governors in the history of Kwara state.

He said: “Governor AbdulRazaq has been saying that he wants to be very close to the people and that people should tell him what they need and he’s been demonstrating that in all intent and purposes. This to me is a man that cares.

“Some governors get to office and forget about the people, but Governor AbdulRazaq has been doing very well across the state such that everywhere ,everybody is talking well about him.

“I don’t know of any governor who has done incredibly well in Kwara state the way he’s been doing, going to all parts of the state and changing things.”

Making particular reference to Oro his,hometown Chief Ibiwoye said that the hitherto abandoned Oro Grammar school and the dilapidated popular long Nitel road have been made brand new.

He said,”Talking about my area in Kwara South and particularly Oro my hometown, he has done wonderfully well. Take for example, the Oro General Hospital which was built by community efforts which governments took over for nearly two decades and didn’t do anything.

“Governor AbdulRazaq voluntarily said that he was going to do it and he has renovated the hospital. Beyond that he has elaborately furnished Oro Grammar School, which is one of the first grammar schools in the state.

“ He has also tarred the road between NITEL and Oro grammar school, all these he has done and no other governor before him ever did them. What we are talking about is that the school, the road and the hospital were completely dilapidated before he came but he has put life into hitherto moribund places.”