Why FG must immortalise late Gen Diya — Reps 

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

THE House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to immortalise former Chief of General Staff, late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd).

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Mr. Kolapo Osunsanya.

Diya passed on Sunday at the age of 78 years.

Osunsanya, in his motion, described the Diya as a gallant soldier.

Observing one-minute silence in honour of the deceased, the House later raised a 6-man delegation to be led by Deputy Majority leader, Mr Peter Akpatason and Mr Babajimi Benson to visit the deceased family in Lagos.