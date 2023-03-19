Who’s after actress Laide Bakare?

By Ayo Onikoyi

For a long time, top Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has been having a quiet time. Some even wondered why she appeared to have disappeared from the limelight until this month of March when her name popped up on social media for negative reasons. In quick succession, two scandals surfaced to ruffle the actress’ quiet life.

The first scandal was set rolling by Insta-blogger, Gistlover who berated Laide for sending her unclad videos and pictures to her alleged boyfriend in Indianapolis, United States, just weeks after her colleague, Empress Njamah, suffered a similar fate.

According to the blogger, Laide’s alleged lover leaked the videos on some WhatsApp and Indianapolis groups.

For Laide, who is really not new to controversies in the past, the allegation was much too much to swallow and she responded with venom, affirming that it was a lie, saying she had never been involved in any nude caper, professionally or otherwise.

Her reaction posted on her Instagram page, in part, reads, “I have never and I will never share my nude pictures with anyone. Not even in my long acting career have I accepted a nude role. In defence of this profile and in order not to grant victory to evil doers, I am now taking steps to bring in law enforcement and cyber security experts in Nigeria and Internationally to get to the root of this malicious act and bring the shameless perpetrators to justice.”

The second scandal, also peddled by some mischievous blogs, claimed the actress was mocking her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, who is a staunch supporter of Peter Obi in a WhatsApp Status video,after the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

She responded again through her Instagram page, “Whoever doctored my status and used my name to want to cause chaos between us, has just displayed the highest level of wickedness. How can you go that far? Gosh, this beats my imagination. I’m far away and I’ve been so busy not even knowing what’s going on and now this. For the record, Iyabo has been my friend and colleague for so many years and I have never had issues with her.”

The question is, who is after Laide Bakare? Two ill-generated scandals in quick successions smack of an ill intention from somewhere.