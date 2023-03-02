Whitemoney shows off dollar notes, seeks credible Bureau De Change

Winner of BBNaija Season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has flaunted a briefcase containing wads of dollar notes.

In a video shared on his Insta story, the singer could be heard speaking in Pidgin English asking of a credible Bureau De Change while walking towards his car.

The reality TV star reached his vehicle whose truck was wide open with the black briefcase sitting on it as he moved to unlock it.

Unlocking it, Whitemoney said, “Abeg, you know any Bureau De Change for area? E be like say the ‘Otamienmien master’ wanna change some dollars.

“Bureau De Change wey sabi work o! Good rate, not bank rate; black market.”

He captioned the video: “Any buru the change how far??”