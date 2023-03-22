We’re not collating Abia Guber results in Abuja – INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has dismissed as fake, social media reports that it would continue with the collation of the Abia State Governorship election results in Abuja.

“It’s fake news”, INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said in reaction to enquiries.

INEC had on Monday suspended further collation of governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

According to him the Commission met and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States”, he stated.

INEC recalled how its office in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State was invaded by thugs Sunday 19th March 2023 and its officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. It had consequently vowed to thoroughly review results from the area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results of the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties, and candidates in the affected States”, the commission added.

On Tuesday, speculations were rife that the results had been taken to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, with unnamed sources saying the collation would now be concluded in the nation’s capital.