We’re not involved in arrest of Twitter user over ‘cybercrime’ – Soludo 

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, said Anambra state government has no involvement in the arrest of one Nnamdi Chude, a Twitter user.

Recall that on Saturday, Chude was reported to have been arrested by police in Anambra state and allegedly taken to Abuja.

In the wake of the allegation, some online users claimed that Chude was arrested over an alleged petition written by Anambra governor.

According to users, the arrest of the Twitter user was connected to a tweet he posted on electoral violence in the state during the house of assembly elections on Saturday.

Meanwhle, prior to his arrest, Chude, via his Twitter handle, alleged that thugs purportedly loyal to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were allegedly disrupting the voting process in Awada, Anambra state, in order to prevent the Labour Party (LP) from having an edge in the election.

“APGA thugs are on rampage in Trans-Nkisi, 3’3 & Awada snatching ballot box. LP is winning comfortably across Anambra,” the Twitter user wrote in a tweet.

“I can’t remember the last time I heard of ballot box snatching in Anambra. This is the height of it. @CCSoludo has taken us back to Mbadinuju’s era.”

But, reacting to the incident on Sunday, Soludo, in a statement by Christian Aburime, his chief press secretary, said the state government has no information about any specific allegations or basis of the arrest of Chude.

He stated, “The commissioner of police, Anambra state police command has confirmed to the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, that one Nnamdi Chude was arrested yesterday (18/03/23) in Anambra by the cyber crime unit of Interpol and taken to Abuja today (19/03/23),” Aburime said.

“Anambra state government has no information about any specific allegations or basis of his arrest,” he added.