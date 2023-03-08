We’re breaking barrier of overpriced, underpowered systems — Vergio

In Nigeria, the computer hardware market has been plagued with overpriced and underpowered systems for years, making it difficult for content creators, gamers, and young people to access high-quality systems. However, with the emergence of Vergio, a technology company committed to making high-end systems available to every Nigerian, things are beginning to change.

According to a statement by the company, Vergio Nigeria Enterprise is a technology company revolutionizing how people across Nigeria access ultra-high-performance computers and cutting-edge crypto-mining machines. The company’s mission is to provide the highest quality custom PCs for all users, delivering unparalleled levels of performance, precision, and power tailored to each individual’s needs. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and innovation, Vergio quickly becomes a go-to brand for gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals.

The statement further read: “we offer a range of desktops, including the Vergio Studio PC, which is ten times faster than the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max laptops. Vergio’s rigs are also highly customizable, allowing users to choose the components that best suit their needs.

“We offer our systems at an affordable price point, making it possible for more people to access high-quality, high-performance systems.

“In addition to our focus on performance and affordability, Vergio prides itself on the care and quality of the hardware it builds for users. The company hand-picks every component and tests it for performance, compatibility, value, and aesthetics. This attention to detail ensures that every system that leaves the Vergio workshop is of the highest quality.

“We also recognize that today’s PC users care about the little things that take an ordinary build and make it extraordinary. The company pays attention to details such as vibrant RGB lighting, consistent color schemes, high build quality, and professional cabling. This attention to detail ensures that each build meets the company’s high standards of form and function.

Vergio is also committed to strengthening the Nigerian economy. The company designs and hand-builds each computer and mining rig in Nigeria, focusing on hiring, training, and production in Lagos. This results in a product that lives up to the high standards of Western quality.

As far as we know, we are breaking the overpriced and underpowered systems barrier in the Nigerian computer hardware market by delivering unparalleled sophistication, precision, and power. Whether you’re a content creator, gamer, or young person, Vergio’s systems are tailored to your needs, delivering unparalleled performance, precision, and power.

However, Vergio seeks to introduce a computer culture and make people understand they can get the best value for their money.