We would continue to hold leaders accountable — Group

The Orumba Rebirth Group, has pledged its commitment to join the rest of Nigerians in holding elected leaders responsible for their actions and inactions.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by the Princeton Leadership Forum, PLF, and Convener, Orumba Rebirth Group, Dr. Chibuike Echem, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Echem said, “The Nigeria presidential election held on February 25, 2023 has opened the eyes of Nigerians to the fact that politics and elections are no longer business as usual in the country.

“It has opened the eyes of Nigerians to the fact that their votes actually counts when they come out to vote for their preferred candidates during elections.”

He commended Nigerians for their show of interest in choosing who governs them and reiterated the commitment of Orumba Rebirt Group to hold elected leaders accountable.

“I want to strongly commend Nigerians and especially the Nigerian young people for their show of interest in who governs them going forward, our voices was loudly heard, our statement was very clear across the country, it doesn’t matter what the results are or was announced by INEC.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our structures across Nigeria and particularly Orumba Rebirth Group for making a loud statement in the last presidential and National Assembly elections. We were able to state clearly that it is no longer business as usual, we are awake now to challenge and defend every vote we casted in the last election.

“To those we have elected to work and serve us, it’s time you understand the responsibilities of representation, the position and power you will today belongs to the people and they must be accountability from time to time especially in Anambra South, Orumba North and South federal constituency and in my case Orumba South state constituency,” Echem stated.

He charged elected politicians to live up to the expectations of the people who collectively elected them especially in Anambra State and warned that the group will not fail to call out leaders who feel that the position which should benefit the overall interest of the people will be for their personal interest or for a few.

Echem said, “In the same manner in which the people came out massively to support and vote you to represent them, you must know that is not your right, but a privilege to demonstrate your leadership skills in bettering the life of the people.

“We will not fail to support and praise all the good ideas and initiatives that will focus towards improving the lives, environments, education, health, unemployment, security.

“In the same vein we will not fail to call you out when we feel that the position which should benefit the overall people is now benefiting your personal interest or a few.”

He revealed that the Orumba Rebirth Group will request a quarterly roundtable meeting with all our representatives in the zone to review and properly present the needs of the people.

“We shall request a quarterly Roundtable meeting with all our representatives, to review and properly present the needs of the people as leadership is a responsibility to serve the people,” he added.