‘We don’t talk’, Hazard opens up on relationship with Ancelloti

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has revealed that he and coach Carlo Ancelotti “don’t talk” concerning his lack of playing time at the club.

Hazard has made just one start and two substitute appearances in the current LaLiga season despite suggestions from Ancelotti that the Belgian would feature more regularly as a back-up to Karim Benzema.

“There is respect between us. But I’m not going to say that [Ancelotti and I] talk to each other, because we don’t,” Hazard told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. “But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow he doesn’t pick me anymore.

“I must have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. In terms of what he represents for football, what he has done in his career. There is no problem.”

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in a €100 million deal in July 2019 but has never hit his Premier League form in Spain, with a series of ankle problems and related injuries hindering his progress.

Despite his lack of football this season, Hazard said he intends to see out his contract at Madrid, which is due to expire in June 2024.

“I would like to stay, I’ve always said it,” Hazard said. “To hope to play. I’m waiting for one thing, to be on the pitch to prove that I still know how to play football. People doubt me, it’s normal. I understand very well. But for me, I’m still here next year. A transfer is not on the agenda. But you never know.

“What can make me change my mind? I don’t know. The only thing I think about is playing. That’s why I don’t even think about leaving. Deep down, I think I can contribute something. I feel it. If I do a little, people will trust me again. They might say to themselves that they made a mistake leaving me out. I just need minutes in the legs.”