We blocked 200 cyber-attacks during Presidential election – Galaxy Backbone

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof. Muhammad Abubakar has revealed that Federal Government blocked over 200 cyber-attacks during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Abubakar dropped the hint at the opening session of the two-day Ministerial training for GBB Board members and Management Staff on Tuesday in Abuja.

The training is tagged: “Positioning the GBB Team for Effective Management and Leadership in the 4th Industrial Revolution”.

He said a business continuity and cyber space protection committee has been set up to save guard and regulate digital activities, while at the same time optimising the GBB’S Technical Services.

His words: “On the election day alone, we were able to block more than 200 attacks and the next day the attacks geometrically increased to about 1.2 million and all were blocked from our own businesses,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami said the retreat was aimed at evaluating and recalibrating the Galaxy backbone Limited in regards to management and leadership for optimal outputs.

The minister, who facilitated the training commended the management of GBB for its approach to digital Infrastructural development and for reducing cost of governance.

Pantami said that the training was aimed at reviewing the agency’s performance while initiating alternative means of revenue generation.

He said: “In this training I will be very much sincere with you to point some areas, where we need significant improvement.

“Training is key when it comes to improving our performance and at the same time training is key when it come to our self-evaluation, self-judgement, self-assessment.

“We need to think out of the box to discover new areas for government revenue generation.

“We need to be proactive in our thinking, let us not maintain the same process everyday when it comes to revenue generation,” he said.

It will be recalled that the ministry inaugurated a committee for cyberspace and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure protection on February 23, ahead of the 2023 general elections on.