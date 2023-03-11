Home » News » We are still here
Columns

March 12, 2023

We are still here

Source: International Women’s Day

By Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

(In commemoration of International Women’s Day, March 8th)

Please don’t look for us, we are not lost 

We have not been stolen away 

We are still here 

Even when they came for so many of us 

And shoved us into the deep belly of the devil 

There are still enough of us left 

We are still here 

Our mothers and fathers wail and gnash their teeth 

Hoping, praying, fasting, beseeching for our return 

We are still here 

We are here in the eyes of the little girl whose innocence was bloodied by the hands of her favourite uncle 

We are here in the pain of the once vibrant Jenny who has become a shadow of herself because some boys wanted to ‘teach her a lesson’ 

We exist in the fear of the widow who has been left with four mouths to feed with no money, a temporary roof and vultures circling her home 

We can be found in the sheer agony of poor Simon 

Clinging to his wife Stella as she dies trying to bring their child into the world 

Simon has no wife or child to comfort him 

One day every year, we are remembered 

There are a lot of speeches, rallies and marches 

We sing, dance and clap 

And our big men and women come out to tell us a lot of nice things 

Then we all go away till the next year comes 

We are still here 

Waiting for the day when the pain will stop 

When we will not have to see the desperate hunger in the eyes of our children 

We never want to see the day when the thought will cross our minds to sell one to feed five 

Or the day when we will finally have to trade with the only thing we have so that our children can go to school 

We die a thousand deaths 

As we see our children, men and women tied down like goats for sale in foreign lands 

We are waiting for the time when we will have enough value to be considered as human beings 

As people who do not get stolen away from their homes or schools 

Or bartered, battered and disposed of cars, bicycles, phones or chickens, goats and cows get stolen 

We are no different from all these things 

The next time you hear we have been stolen away remember the real reason 

There are those who think we do not matter  we will always be lesser beings in their eyes 

They don’t care, don’t give a damn and know they will get away with it 

So, they steal us away 

Not just from Chibok and Dapchi, but from so many other places 

Yet no matter how many of us they take away 

We are still here 

In the bodies, minds and spirits of all the millions who come together one day every year 

Those who remain present but are actually absent 

Those who are not missing but are well and truly lost 

We will always be here 

We will no longer be silent while they steal us away night and day 

We will no longer speak in whispers 

We know there are enough of us to make a difference 

With solidarity, perseverance, courage and determination 

We will make sure that everyone knows 

We are still here. 

•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at [email protected]

