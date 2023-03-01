“We are lucky”, Buhari celebrates Tinubu’s victory

Receives Tinubu, Shetima in Daura

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in his Daura hometown declared, “We are lucky”, when he received the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shetima, who presented their Certificates of Returns to the president.



Asiwaju Tinubu, who was the All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and thereafter issued a certificate of return alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim.



A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said there were jubilant scenes at the home of President Buhari, Wednesday evening, when the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Senator Shettima made a triumphal entry into the private residence in Daura, with each of them brandishing their certificates of return.



According to the statement, “The certificates are symptomatic of their victory in the presidential election as issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”



It further said that apparently overcome with a lot of emotions, seeing the “phenomenal election result,” President Buhari kept repeating, “My Good Lord, My Good Lord,” “Fantastic.”



“We are very lucky,” the President uttered as he warmly clasped the hand of the President-elect, “there were no problems. No blood shed, no accidents. We have God Almighty to thank for this.”

He said he was pleased that the people chose the APC and its candidates, affirming through this, their desire that the momentum of development under the administration continues.



The President commended the Party supporters and the Presidential Campaign Council for the “historic win,” which he said would never have been possible without discipline, commitment and hard work.



Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in an interview, said that as a loyal party man, he came to present the certificate to the President as the party leader and to commend him for his efforts to support democracy in Africa.

“This is the largest democracy in Africa. We could not have done any better. We are lucky, there is no accident and no matter how provocative a defeat is, we have to tolerate it if we are democrats. We have a nation to build,” he said.



The election winner and his deputy were accompanied to Daura by the Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the founding chairman, Chief Bisi Akande as well as the Governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Lagos and Jigawa.



Other were the Governors of Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Ogun and the former Governors of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff and that of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.



There were also Ministers of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.



Also on the entourage were Alhaji Kashim Imam, Wale Tinubu, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu and the Speaker of the Parliament of Kaduna state Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.