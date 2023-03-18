Voters hold INEC hostage in Festac

By Prince Osuagwu

At polling unit 023 FHA Festac, voters have insisted that INEC officials will not leave until the result of the polling unit is uploaded on the INEC server.

The crowd even refused to allow INEC upload the result offline, because, according to them the result of the polling unit which they allowed the officers post offline during the presidential election was doctored when the result was announced.

At the polling unit, under the governorship, LP scored 74 votes APC 13 and PDP 4.

The official called police and customs trooos who couldnt even quell the anger of the voters

As at 5.30pm the officials are still trying to upload while a lot of interventions are being made to allow them upload offline.