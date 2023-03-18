Vote buying: EFCC arrests 10 suspects in Gombe

Stock photo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), have arrested 10 people suspected of vote buying with N1.9 million cash in Gombe State.

The EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Farul Dogondaji, who is currently in Gombe State for election assignment , told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the suspects were arrested in Gombe, Akko, Nafada and Kwami Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said that 10 suspects were apprehended with 43 wrappers trying to induce eligible voters in the affected LGAs.

He said that all the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the money to influence voters during the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The EFCC commander said the suspects will be charged to court after investigation. (NAN)