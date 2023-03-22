Video: Sanwo-Olu picks Spyro’s ‘Who’s Your Guy’ as favourite song after victory

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has picked Spyro’s ‘Who’s Your Guy’ as his favourite song.

The Governor who just secured his re-election for another four-year term was asked about his favourite song while sitting in his office in a recent video uploaded by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Twitter.

Responding, he said, “Right now is, ‘Who’s Your Guy’ by Spyro. Oh yes, I’m following up with my people. I love the song, yes!” On a Lighter Note …. Mr Governor, What do you listen to at your free time ?



Governor @jidesanwoolu: pic.twitter.com/FKFLpm3x8z

Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, is an up-and-coming star in the Nigerian music industry. He first gained recognition for his song ‘Funke,’ which became a viral sensation on social media in 2018.

Sanwo-Olu was on March 18, 2023 re-elected Governor of the state. He received a total of 762,134 votes, beating out the Labour Party’s (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, who received 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.