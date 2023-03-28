Popular street-singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has caused commotion online after vehemently venting about the invasion of his bar by the police.

The singer, famous for his unceasing controversies, took to Instagram live on Tuesday to bring his audience up to speed about yet another affront to him.

Video: Portable causes stir online after police invaded his bar pic.twitter.com/xmY6XrkOS6 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 28, 2023

He said that police officers invaded his bar in Sango Ota, Ogun State, over claims that a fraudster (Yahoo boy) brought them there for him to be arrested.

Recall recently, Portable cried out about how he and his sister were assaulted by his friend, vowing to seek justice in court.