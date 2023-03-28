Video: Peter Obi meets Labour Party Senators, Reps-elect

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has met with the new senators and members of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the party.

Obi met with the lawmakers-elect alongside the members of the party’s national leadership on Tuesday.

Recall that the Labour Party, in a historic precedent, won six senatorial seats and 34 in the House of Representatives in the just concluded National Assembly elections, making it the third most popular party in the 10th National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this in a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja after the National Assembly election.

Yakubu explained that, in the National Assembly election, 98 out of 109 seats “have been declared. Seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.”