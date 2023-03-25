Video of Nasarawa women protesting half-naked heartbreaking – Peter Obi 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has described the incident of topless protest by women in Nasarawa state over the outcome of polls as heartbreaking.

Obi reacted to the development in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

He stated, “I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a topless protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.”

Recall that women in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa State had yesterday stripped themselves half-naked to protest the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The women claimed that their mandate was stolen and insisted that their votes must count.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said that the purpose of elections have been defeated when the people are denied their choices.

Obi said it is a grave injustice when citizens could not have the opportunity to vote in a free, fair and credible process.

He lamented that women whose rights should be protected have now been degraded.

Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Collation and Returning Officer in the State Prof Ishaya Tanko, said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, David Ombugadu, who scored 283, 016 votes.