[Video] Lagos governorship: I’m not stepping down for anybody – Jandor

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has maintained that he has not stepped down for any candidate in the state.

Adeniran stated this while addressing a press conference in Lagos on Thursday ahead of the March 18th governorship election in the state.

Recall that, earlier, the PDP in Lagos had also maintained that Adediran would not step down for any candidate.

Hakeem Amode, Lagos PDP spokesperson, said the report that Adediran, is considering stepping down for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party (LP) candidate, is “false”.

The statement was a reaction to a comment credited to Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, that the LP is “talking to the owner of the structure of PDP” ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

There have been speculations that the LP and PDP in Lagos might form an alliance to defeat the ruling party — the All Progressives Congress — in the state.

The Lagos PDP however said there is no “official conversation” between the party and LP.

“Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has debunked claims by the Labour Party Candidate PDP Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour that he’s talking with what he called “the real owners of PDP structure in Lagos State”, saying the statement as credited to the Labour Party candidate came as a disrespect to PDP, as no one can lay claims to the ownership structure of the PDP,” the statement reads.

“So whoever Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is talking to are only representing themselves and not Lagos PDP, as no official conversation across the two party lines at the moment, and Jandor is NOT planning to step down for any candidate.