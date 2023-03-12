The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has responded to critics who laugh at him for not being able to speak fluent Yoruba language.

Rhodes-Vivour addressed the lingering criticism while answering a question posed to him on the subject matter during an interview session on Arise TV’s Morning show on Sunday.

[Video] I'm learning Yoruba, Rhodes-Vivour replies critics



He disclosed that he has hired a Yoruba teacher because he was interested in learning the deep history of Yoruba language.

The LP candidate stressed that speaking the language will endear him more to the people he intends to govern.

Recall conversations across social media had been hinged on Rhodes-Vivour mixed Yoruba-Igbo heritage with his middle name ‘Chinedu’ becoming a point for his opponents to ridicule his campaign.